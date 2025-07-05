MARANG, July 5 – Those close to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang have denied claims he plans to step down from his post amid his health woes, saying such speculation has only come from outside the party.

Utusan Malaysia cited Bachok MP Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman, who previously served as Abdul Hadi’s political secretary, saying the rumours had surfaced ahead of the party’s 71st Muktamar or annual congress in September but were unfounded.

“We haven’t heard anything about it internally. It’s just talk from outsiders,” he was quoted saying.

“Even the deputy president has addressed this. Those of us close to him, even his family, have heard nothing,” he added, referring to Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tuan Ibrahim had recently said he feels Abdul Hadi should remain in the role, rather than being moved to be the spiritual leader.

Mohd Syahir added that Abdul Hadi’s health had significantly improved following a medical procedure at the National Heart Institute last week, and that his recovery has been swift.

He said the doctors treating Abdul Hadi were also satisfied with his progress and that he is expected to attend more public events in person moving forward.

“Tok Guru’s health is very good, even better than before. He’s already resumed his lectures and attended meetings, so there’s nothing preventing him from joining more physical events,” he said, referring to Abdul Hadi.

Following the lecture, Abdul Hadi’s aides requested that media personnel give the PAS president space and refrain from seeking comments from him.

Abdul Hadi resumed delivering his weekly duha lecture on Friday, which he had paused for over a month due to treatment at IJN on June 17.

He has conducted the session weekly for decades, with the last held on May 30 before his recent break.

Despite still recovering, Abdul Hadi also attended funeral prayers on Monday for the late Hamzah Ngah, former PAS Kuala Terengganu deputy chief, at Masjid Rusila in Terengganu.