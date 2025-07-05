PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has assured the public that the new Aerotrain at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 is operating smoothly and was built in full compliance with international standards.

He said both Malaysia Airports and the Transport Ministry remain committed to enhancing service quality and responding promptly to any issues to ensure a safe, efficient and seamless travel experience.

“I appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we fine-tune operations during this early phase of the new Aerotrain service,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Malaysia Airports confirmed that the KLIA Aerotrain service was temporarily suspended at 11 am today due to water accumulation in the tunnel following heavy rainfall.

It stated that the tunnel’s drainage system is equipped with pumps specifically designed to manage water ingress during extreme weather conditions.

Loke reiterated Malaysia Airports’ explanation that this morning’s KLIA Aerotrain disruption was caused by a technical fault involving a drainage pump within the airport’s existing tunnel infrastructure.

He clarified that the faulty pump, part of the airport’s legacy system and unrelated to the new Aerotrain replacement programme, had failed to function as intended, leading to rainwater accumulation in the tunnel.

“The water reached a safety threshold, triggering the Aerotrain’s safety system to automatically suspend operations as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Loke also referred to a separate incident on July 2, when a passenger obstructed the platform doors from closing, triggering the train’s safety mechanism to prevent the doors from shutting forcefully.

“This safety response was intentional and appropriate. Both incidents, though regrettable, actually reflect the integrity and reliability of the new Aerotrain’s safety systems,” he emphasised.

He added that the systems are designed to detect potential hazards and automatically halt operations when necessary, prioritising passenger safety. — Bernama