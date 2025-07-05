LANGKAWI, July 5 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has expressed confidence that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) can retake Perlis, Kedah, and Terengganu in the next general election, citing voter dissatisfaction with the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) administrations.

The Umno Supreme Council member was quoted describing the PN-led governments in the three states as “unstable” and suggested that a significant number of voters remain undecided.

“We lost before, but it’s not impossible for us to win these three states next time,” he was quoted saying by New Straits Times.

“This means half the population supports us, and the others are in the middle... so these observers or undecided voters will play an important role.”

Ahmad added that public dissatisfaction with PN’s performance in Perlis, Kedah, and Terengganu could push voters to return their support to Umno.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN has expressed its intention to recapture several seats currently held by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS in the upcoming general election.

The BN chairman said for this purpose, various studies and surveys would be conducted to identify potential seats the party has a strong chance of winning.