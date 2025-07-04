GEORGE TOWN, July 4 — Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic is preparing to bring AirAsia to court over intellectual property (IP) infringement with a fundraising interactive art installation.

The artist, who shot to fame after his series of murals in Penang became well-known back in 2012, is hoping to raise RM250,000 by selling merchandise, artwork and collectibles through the exhibition.

“This is not a charity. We are selling art and merchandise including airplane models and art prints to raise funds,” he said at a media preview of the exhibition titled We Need to Talk, which opens tomorrow.

The exhibition, held at Cultprint gallery space between July 5 and August 31, is an immersive, airport-themed experience that blends performance art with visual installations.

Zacharevic said he chose to use an airline theme for the exhibition because there have been many cases of large corporations, like airlines, that infringed on the rights of artists all over the world.

On the upcoming intellectual property (IP) infringement suit against AirAsia, Zacharevic said they are still preparing for it, so he could not confirm when he will file the suit.

After issuing a legal notice to AirAsia over the use of his Children on Bicycle artwork on their plane, he said the airline did respond to the notice and talked to him.

“They are actually very professional and approachable. We tried to settle it directly as much as we can, but unfortunately, we will have to go to legal proceedings,” he said.

He added that the airline is a corporation that deals with such cases in a corporate way.

“Unfortunately for us artists, we are sort of forced to deal with it in corporate ways too,” he said.

He said he learnt a lot about IP infringement and how to defend his rights against corporations.

“We have to educate ourselves and learn about this,” he said.

He said he was advised that he needed to raise at least RM250,000 before he takes the case against AirAsia to court.

“We were told this could be a long process, so we would need around this sum, especially when we are going up against a large corporation,” he said.

He expressed his confidence in Malaysia’s laws in protecting creatives’ IP rights.

He said more Malaysian creatives should be made aware of these laws, which the exhibition aimed to promote.

“This is not only a fundraiser but to spark conversation on artists’ rights,” he said.

Other than an interactive art installation experience for visitors, there will also be panel discussions and IP legal clinics.

Merchandise sold at the exhibition to raise funds starts from RM50 “boarding passes” to RM5,000 “first class boarding passes”.

Zacharevic’s four original paintings on exhibit will also be on sale.

The fundraiser was launched at 10 pm on July 3 and Zacharevic has raised RM74,107 as at 2.30 pm on July 4.

The exhibition is open to the public for free from July 5 to August 31 at Cultprint, 36 Malay Street, George Town, Penang.

For information on the exhibition or to purchase the merchandise online, go to cultprint.co or call the hotline at 011-1608 9935.