SUNGAI BULOH, July 4 — The Health Ministry said it is aware of the high patient load at referral hospitals such as Sungai Buloh Hospital, following concerns that its doctors are overworked.

After it was highlighted that the hospital’s Orthopaedic Specialist Clinic had to see 300 patients on June 30, 2025, the ministry said the number had also included family members or caregivers.

“We understand the difficulties faced by patients and their families, especially concerning waiting times,” it posted on X yesterday.

“The Ministry of Health is aware of the high patient load at referral hospitals such as Sungai Buloh Hospital and continuous efforts are being made to improve patient flow.”

The ministry said that its review showed that 158 patients attended the clinic that day.

Dihantar olh seorang yang namanya tidak mahu dikenali. Dia membawa ahli keluarganya ke Hospital Sg Buloh semalam & terpaksa menunggu agak lama.This is extremely worrying & may be jeopardising both the workforce & the patients' wellbeing.@anwaribrahim@DrDzul @KKMPutrajaya pic.twitter.com/VTXBMVdMK0 — BarathiSelvam (@barathiSelvam10) July 1, 2025

“This is a common practice in public healthcare facilities, particularly for elderly patients and children,” it said, referring to the presence of family members and caregivers.

It was responding to a social post with a photo of a notice for clinic staff, saying that merely three medical officers and one specialist were present to attend to 300 patients.

“The clinic was staffed by three specialists and three medical officers, in accordance with the existing schedule and capacity,” the ministry insisted, contradicting the clinic’s notice.