SHAH ALAM, July 4 – Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shar said he has called called for a special briefing on the recent gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights to be held this Monday for all MPs and Selangor state assemblymen.

He said today that the session would be open to both Government and Opposition lawmakers to ensure that all elected representatives are properly informed about the incident.

“This state government upholds the principles of responsibility, transparency and accountability.

“We fully honour the principles and mandate of the people,” he wrote on Facebook here.

Amirudin also said he had asked the Selangor State Assembly Speaker to allow the state government to present a formal explanation on the explosion during the upcoming state assembly sitting.

Earlier this week, Amirudin announced the findings that the Putra Heights gas pipe explosion was caused by soil subsidence that happened over the years since it was laid in 2000, resulting in the pipe shifting by 15.9cm.

Another agency involved in the investigation, the Department of Mineral and Geoscience, said it found water had accumulated in the soil underneath the pipe, which weakened the soil structure.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights at 8.10am on April 1 saw flames reaching heights of over 30 metres (m) with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius, taking nearly eight hours to extinguish, and causing a 9.8m-deep crater at the incident site.