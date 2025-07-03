PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Two companies — an ice supplier and a frozen food manufacturer — have agreed to postpone their product price hikes after being summoned by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to explain the rationale behind the price review.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said during the meeting last Tuesday, both companies were given appropriate advice and instructed to consult the Enforcement Division of KPDN before implementing any price adjustments.

“The companies made the announcement on Tuesday (July 1), stating that the price hike would be postponed.

“We have advised that if the matter is true, they must submit the necessary information as stipulated under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he told reporters after attending the Strategic Partner Appreciation Ceremony in conjunction with the KPDN Enforcement Day celebration here today.

Armizan said the two companies clarified that the price hike was not related to the revised Sales and Services Tax (SST) rate or its expanded scope but was instead due to higher operating costs.

Claims alleging that Sim Yang Hok Industries Sdn Bhd would raise the price of a block of ice to RM6 from RM3.70, and that Ramly Burger had implemented a 10 per cent price hike effective July 1, 2025, have recently gone viral on social media.

Armizan said the ice supplier had dismissed the viral post linking the price increase to the expansion of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) scope, describing it as false, and had lodged a police report for further investigation.

“Ramly Burger has been issued a Goods Information Verification Notice (NPMB) under Section 21 of the AKHAP 2011 to review the grounds for the proposed price revision of its products,” he said.

Armizan stressed that KPDN would enhance its monitoring and carry out transparent investigations to curb profiteering and ensure that consumers are not burdened. — Bernama