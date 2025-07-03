KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The country’s borders must be further strengthened to address the increasingly alarming issue of drug smuggling, said the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Highness emphasised that tighter controls are needed at the nation’s entry points, including airports, ports, and land borders, as these have been identified as the primary routes for drug trafficking into the country.

“Where is the root of the problem? You need to strengthen the borders, boost security at the borders and fortify them. That’s where it starts, whether at border crossings, airport terminals, or ports, all these require strict and constant supervision,” said the Sultan.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this during a meeting with the leadership of the Malaysian Women Journalists Association (Pertama), led by its president Sariha Mohd Ali, here, yesterday.

Also in the entourage were its deputy president Nasriah Darus, secretary Nor Hasliza Abdullah, treasurer M. Saraswathi and other committee members.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also voiced concern over the growing problem of drug abuse among youth and stressed that existing enforcement efforts must be strengthened to ensure that the laws in place truly deliver a meaningful impact.

The Sultan highlighted a new trend in drug smuggling activities involving the use of fishing boats at sea, creating an urgent need for more comprehensive and coordinated surveillance, particularly along the east coast states such as Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang.

In November last year, Al-Sultan Abdullah had expressed alarm over the worrying number of drug addicts in Pahang, with figures from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) indicating 11,750 active addicts in the state.

Meanwhile, His Highness expressed support for the move to ban the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping nationwide, given its adverse effects on the health and future of the young generation.

“Vaping should be banned completely. We must not be lenient, it will only cause further harm to our people,” said the Sultan, adding that Pahang has already taken initial steps towards enforcing the ban.

According to Al-Sultan Abdullah, the implementation of the vape ban in Pahang would go through the proper process at the State Legislative Assembly for the drafting of a relevant law, before being enforced by local authorities (PBT).

“We are currently working to educate the public that vape is a prohibited substance. It is now only a matter of time before enforcement begins,” said the Sultan. — Bernama