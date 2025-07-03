KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 – More than 3.14 million road accidents were recorded nationwide between 2019 and 2024, averaging around 1,720 incidents daily, according to police statistics.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri reportedly said the main causes included mobile phone use while driving, driver negligence, and vehicles skidding on their own.

“These include carelessness when entering or exiting junctions and the use of telecommunication devices while driving,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

“In addition, failing to see or notice vehicles, objects, or animals in front or beside the vehicle also contributes to road accidents,” he added.

Mohd Yusri said police data showed an upward trend in accident cases, especially over the past three years.

He said cars were the most common vehicle type involved in road accidents, with 550,095 cases recorded last year, followed by 102,545 involving motorcycles.

Asked if the growing number of vehicles contributed to the increase in accidents, he acknowledged the possibility, noting that the risk of accidents rose in tandem with higher vehicle registrations.

“Every year we see an increase in registered vehicles. According to Road Transport Department (JPJ) data, the number of registered vehicles this year stands at 36.63 million,” he said.

However, he stressed that other factors such as compliance with traffic laws, road conditions, and driver awareness also played significant roles in accident rates.

Despite the rise in overall accident numbers, Mohd Yusri said the department had succeeded in reducing the number of fatal accidents through intensified enforcement efforts.

He noted that during the recent Ops Lancar operation held in conjunction with Aidiladha, fatal accident cases dropped from 84 last year to 58 this year.

He added that the department had intensified multiple operations, including Ops Samseng Jalanan, Ops Lampu Merah, Ops Mabuk, Ops Selamat, and Ops Lancar, alongside public campaigns promoting vehicle maintenance, particularly during festive seasons.