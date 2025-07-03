PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained an order to remand a company director with the title “Datuk” for investigation into alleged involvement in money laundering activities amounting to about RM75 million involving a fibre network development project.

The four-day remand order until July 6 against the suspect, who is in his 50s, was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

According to a MACC source, the man is believed to have committed the offence in 2012 for approval of a loan financing amounting to RM400 million.

“Initial investigations found that RM75 million was channelled to a company owned by the suspect. He was arrested at about 4 pm yesterday at the MACC Headquarters,” he said.

The source said the arrest was a follow-up to Op Fibre conducted by the MACC Special Operations Division (BOK) on June 30.

“BOK raided four different locations, including the suspect’s residence and office in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“Through the operation conducted, MACC froze 12 bank accounts, including personal and company accounts, with a total value of about RM400,000,” he said.

MACC Special Operations Division Senior Director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the arrests and that the case is being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001). — Bernama