BESUT, July 3 – The boat operator involved in last Saturday’s capsizing incident that claimed the lives of three tourists off Perhentian Island has pleaded guilty to drug abuse at the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Kosmo! reported that the accused, Azrie Yazid, 22, entered the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Nurliyana Md. Zukri.

According to the charge, Azrie was accused of having ingested the drug Nimetazepam — a strong prescription medicine that helps people fall asleep and relax by calming the brain and muscles, but can be addictive.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division office of the Besut District Police Headquarters at 10.05am on 29 June.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both upon conviction.

The court granted Azrie bail of RM2,500 with one surety.

The case has been set for mention on 4 September to allow for the pathology report to be submitted.

In the 10.30pm incident on Saturday, S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and a 10-year-old relative, V. Vennpani, tragically lost their lives. Two others were injured, while 10 passengers survived the tragedy.

All the boat passengers, aged between three and 40, were returning from Pulau Perhentian Kecil to Pulau Perhentian Besar after dinner, when their boat was suddenly struck by large waves, causing it to capsize.

Bernama reported that Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad@Abu confirmed that the boat skipper tested positive for drugs and has five prior records related to drug offences.