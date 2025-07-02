KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Three men were killed after the pickup truck they were travelling in collided with a palm oil-laden trailer at KM16 of the Lahad Datu–Sandakan road in Lahad Datu last night.

Berita Harian reported that all three victims were trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station chief Sumsoa Rashid said they received an emergency call at 8.52pm.

A team of 12 personnel, along with a fire engine and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit, was dispatched to the scene, located about 30km from the station.

“Upon arrival, the team found the crash involved a palm oil tanker and an Isuzu D-Max pickup.

“All three male victims were found trapped in the vehicle and were extricated before being confirmed dead,” he said when contacted by the national daily today.

He added that the trailer driver, a 61-year-old man, was injured and taken to hospital.