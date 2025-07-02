KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Hannah Yeoh has called on Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to clarify its guidelines on the installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers following complaints by Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) residents that the new units have reduced public parking spaces in the neighbourhood.

In a media statement today, the Segambut MP said while she supported efforts to promote greener transport, she was concerned about whether the chargers — including those in areas like TTDI and Desa Sri Hartamas which fall under her constituency — complied with existing regulations related to public safety, urban planning and pedestrian access.

“From public observation, the installations appear to encroach upon pedestrian walkways and take up valuable space in areas that are already facing congestion and limited parking,” she said.

Yeoh was responding to a Malay Mail report yesterday, in which the TTDI Residents Association raised objections to the new chargers placed along Lorong Rahim Kajai 13 and Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad.

The group argued that the neighbourhood already suffers from parking shortages and questioned why DBKL had allowed the installations at the expense of public parking bays.

Association spokesman Khairudin Rahim told Malay Mail that while residents welcomed EV infrastructure, the decision to use existing parking bays was “not practical” and failed to consider that many EV owners in the area already have private home chargers.

In response, Yeoh urged DBKL to disclose the guidelines governing EV charger placement and to confirm whether all relevant standards were being followed.

“As we move towards cleaner and greener transport, it is essential that infrastructure development is thoughtfully implemented. The rights, safety and daily needs of residents should not be compromised,” she said in her statement.

Yeoh also reminded DBKL to consult the community through the Majlis Perwakilan Penduduk (MPP), which she said serves as a vital bridge between residents and city authorities.

She called on DBKL to fully utilise the platform for dialogue and engagement on such matters.