KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Taman Tun Dr Ismail Residents Association has voiced concern over the recent installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the neighbourhood, saying it takes away already limited public parking spaces.

Speaking to Malay Mail, association spokesperson Khairudin Rahim said residents are against the placement of these chargers along Lorong Rahim Kajai 13 and Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad.

According to Khairudin, these areas are already overwhelmed by parking shortages and cannot afford to have EV chargers taking away more spaces.

“We are not against EV chargers and welcome the initiative. However, why did the city council allow the installation at the expense of taking away some of the public parking spaces?” said Khairudin.

He also pointed out that such initiatives might not be practical for an area like TTDI as most houses with EV cars already have their own chargers at home.

“Some of the private buildings in the area, including the Petronas petrol station, already have EV charger stations to accommodate EV car owners,” he added.

The dissatisfaction centres around the fact that the strategic location of these EV chargers further reduces available spots for the general public.

The newly-installed electric vehicle chargers at Taman Tun Dr Ismail neighbourhood July 1, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Malay Mail conducted a check in the affected areas and observed several newly-installed EV chargers which are not yet operational.

The parking bays adjacent to the chargers remain accessible to the public, but it’s unclear whether these spaces will soon be reserved exclusively for EVs.

Seeking resolution, Khairudin disclosed that the association plans to submit a formal letter to Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur headquarters this week, requesting clarification on the matter.

As one of the city’s residential hotspots, TTDI residents often complain about parking shortages in the neighbourhood.