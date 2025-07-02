GEORGE TOWN, July 2 — Police confirmed that a woman and her daughter who were found dead in an apartment on Jalan Bukit Gambir here on Monday, have been lifeless for more than a week.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said this was based on the post-mortem report conducted on the two yesterday.

“The autopsy results found that both have been dead for over a week and there was no evidence of foul play.

“The doctor was also unable to determine the cause of death because the bodies were already badly decomposed,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Media reports said the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her two-year-old toddler were found in a state of decomposition in an apartment on Jalan Bukit Gambir in Bayan Lepas here following complaints of a foul smell from the public.

Police confirmed that there were no injuries or wounds on the remains of the woman and her daughter based on the autopsy at the Penang Hospital’s (HPP) Forensic Department yesterday morning.

Internal examination showed decay of internal organs and no suspicious injuries and in this regard, the police classification of the case remains as sudden death. — Bernama