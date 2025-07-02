PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an investigation into a Singaporean tycoon following the circulation of a viral article on social media.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the matter when contacted today, adding that witnesses will be called in soon to have their statements recorded to assist in the investigation.

According to a MACC source, the investigation is based on reports alleging that the tycoon in question is believed to have funded bribes involving Datuk Albert Tei and several Umno leaders in Sabah.

On June 30, two Sabah state assemblymen and a businessman were charged in the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court in connection with a corruption scandal involving mining licence approvals.

They were charged under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for offering gratification, and under Section 16(a)(A) of the same Act for receiving gratification. — Bernama