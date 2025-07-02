KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — A man had a lucky escape early this morning after a crash in Telok Gong, Klang flung him into a mangrove swamp.

The 40-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a Perodua Aruz when his car collided with a lorry along Jalan Pelabuhan Barat at about 2.14am, according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

Six firefighters from the Pulau Indah station were sent to the scene. The force of the impact was so strong that the driver was thrown out of the vehicle and landed in a nearby swamp.

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched.

The man was found with only minor injuries and handed over to Health Ministry medics for treatment on-site.

The rescue operation wrapped up at 4.13am.

Authorities have not released further details about the cause of the crash.