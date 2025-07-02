KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Investigations into the disappearance of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh remain ongoing and will not stop until the case is resolved, police said.

According to Kosmo!, Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said statements have been recorded from 48 witnesses so far.

“We are continuing the investigation and will not stop.

“As for whether there are new leads, the probe is still underway. Some have asked about a photofit, but the match is only about 40 per cent.

“So far, 48 witness statements have been recorded. We are using various methods, reviewing CCTV footage, camera recordings, and looking at all possible angles,” he told reporters.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the 2025 Madani Youth Inspiration Intellectual Seminar at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Mohamed Usuf said one of the challenges in the case is that the suspects are difficult to identify, as the car used in the incident carried fake registration plates.

“Every investigation comes with its challenges. In this case, we can’t identify the suspects because the car used had false plates.

“We’ve recorded statements from the actual vehicle owners. Now we’re looking for any other leads,” he reportedly said.

Ling, 52, was reported missing after boarding an e-hailing vehicle from her home in Kota Damansara to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on the morning of April 9.

The e-hailing driver later lodged a police report, claiming the woman was “taken away” by three individuals believed to be impersonating police officers near the MACC building.