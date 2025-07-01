KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — A woman was found burnt to death in a fire that destroyed a two-storey house along Jalan Kokol in Kampung Mansiang, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Monday night.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said it received an emergency call at 8.27pm, prompting the deployment of two teams from the Lintas and Kota Kinabalu fire stations to the scene, located about eight kilometres away.

The victim, identified as 72-year-old Ng Su Yen, was found unresponsive at 9.02pm and pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel.

“The fire involved a house measuring 60 by 40 feet and was completely destroyed. A total of 20 personnel and three fire engines were deployed to the scene.

“Firefighters used a 100-foot hose line and two water jets from the engines to bring the blaze under control,” the department said in a statement.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action.

Firefighting operations concluded at 11.30pm.