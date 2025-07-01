KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 —The new leadership of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has been reminded to elevate the force as a professional, integrity-based and trusted security body without neglecting the welfare of its officers, members and veterans.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he conveyed the message when receiving a courtesy call from the new Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, in Putrajaya yesterday.

“Among the issues raised in the meeting was on modernising PDRM in meeting current security challenges with the latest technological sophistication, including artificial intelligence,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar said the PDRM, which is an important institution for the people and the country, requires high determination and commitment to ensure that the country’s peace and security continue to be maintained.

“Good luck to Dato’ Seri Mohd Khalid, may he be able to elevate the aspirations, image and reputation of the PDRM to the highest level,” he said.

Mohd Khalid was appointed Inspector-General of Police for a period of two years from June 23, 2025, to June 22, 2027. — Bernama