PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — Newly appointed Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, has pledged to strengthen the agency and ensure its relevance in line with the government’s direction to enhance national border control.

Mohd Shuhaily, who officially began his duties today, said he had met with the Home Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, who outlined his mandate, particularly on the administrative affairs of AKPS.

“Insya-Allah, my task is to ensure that AKPS becomes visible and operational in a tangible way soon.

“This includes ensuring that AKPS makes an impact on the community, as envisioned by the government,” he told reporters after a welcoming ceremony held in conjunction with his appointment at the AKPS headquarters here today.

Earlier, Mohd Shuhaily was greeted by AKPS deputy director-general (Management) Ismail Mokhtar and deputy director-general (Operations) Mohd Jasmi Mohd Juwahir.

Yesterday, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu announced Mohd Shuhaily’s appointment as AKPS director-general for a two-year term, effective from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027.

Mohd Shuhaily, 53, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations from the International Islamic University Malaysia and a Master of Science in Strategic Studies from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

He previously served as Police Attaché in Washington, United States, from 2010 to 2013 and was appointed Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) at Bukit Aman on Aug 15, 2023.

AKPS was officially established on Oct 17, 2024 and its first director-general was Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali.

As the country’s single border agency, AKPS consolidates expertise and resources from various government departments to coordinate operations at all national entry points. — Bernama