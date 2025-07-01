KUALA TERENGGANU, July 1 — The licence of the skipper of the capsized tourist boat, which claimed three lives last Saturday, has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, said Marine Department Eastern Region deputy director Mohamad Halizam Samsuri.

He said the boat’s licence has also been revoked, as the vessel was found to be severely damaged.

A committee has also been formed, under Section 334 of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, to investigate the tragedy and determine its exact cause, he added.

“The Marine Department has also suspended the boat driver’s licence, pending the outcome of the police investigation into the suspected drug abuse offence.

“We will also investigate possible violations of laws or licence conditions. If any are found, stricter action will be taken, including the permanent revocation of the licence,” he said, when met at the Terengganu Marine Department office, today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Halizam also reminded boat operators and passengers to strictly adhere to the regulations stipulated under the licence conditions.

He noted that, although the boat’s licence remains valid until March next year, there were clear breaches of the law, including operating at night and carrying more passengers than the permitted limit.

“A small boat measuring 7.9 metres is only allowed to carry two crew members and a maximum of 10 passengers. Based on the police statement, none of the passengers were wearing life jackets. The skipper should have been more firm in ensuring that all passengers followed safety regulations,” he said.

He added that his department conducts regular inspections of passenger boats, in collaboration with other agencies, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Fisheries Department.

“All boat operators must undergo stringent tests before being granted a licence. Likewise, licensed boats must be properly inspected and equipped with adequate safety gear for passengers,” he said.

In the 10.30 pm incident on Saturday, S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and a 10-year-old relative, V. Vennpani, tragically lost their lives. Two others were injured, while 10 passengers survived the tragedy.

All the boat passengers, aged between three and 40, were returning from Pulau Perhentian Kecil to Pulau Perhentian Besar after dinner, when their boat was suddenly struck by large waves, causing it to capsize. — Bernama