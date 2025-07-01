KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — A woman who claimed she was robbed of RM21,000 belonging to her employer has landed herself in trouble after police discovered the report was false.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the 23-year-old local woman lodged the report at 2.23pm yesterday, alleging she was robbed in Gelang Patah, Johor.

“Investigations revealed that the cash had actually been used by the complainant for personal expenses,” he said in a statement today.

Kumarasan reminded the public that lodging a false police report is an offence under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

“Anyone found guilty of making a false report can be jailed for up to six months, fined RM2,000, or both,” he said.