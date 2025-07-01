KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — National parks and forest reserves have become prime targets for foreign poachers operating in Malaysia, according to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Its director-general, Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, said logging sites and plantations bordering forested areas were also frequently targeted.

“These foreign poachers are after wildlife such as the Malayan tiger, leopard, sun bear, and elephant.

“Based on arrest records and intelligence gathered, most of them are nationals from Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar,” he told Harian Metro.

He added that there is a possibility these groups are using advanced technology such as drones and digital mapping tools.

“To date, we have not recorded any use of such equipment, but we are monitoring closely in case syndicates begin deploying technology to aid their hunting activities,” he reportedly said.

To counter the threat, Perhilitan has set up an elite task force known as the Wildlife Department’s Special Tactical Team (Sparta), comprising highly trained and armed personnel.

“These intruders have been found carrying firearms and explosives. The Sparta unit is specially trained to track and apprehend such individuals deep in the jungle.

“Although recently established, the team has undergone extensive tactical training and works closely with other enforcement agencies, including the police and military,” he said.

Abdul Kadir added that patrols have been intensified at known hotspots, particularly to tackle illegal hunting activities involving Vietnamese poachers.