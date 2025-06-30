KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The government has completed the draft for the Senior Citizens Bill, which aims to protect the rights and well-being of the elderly, and is expected to be tabled in Parliament next year.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said her ministry plans to submit the draft to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) by the end of this year.

At the moment, she said, the ministry is engaging in further consultations with industry players and state governments, including those in Sabah and Sarawak.

“What we are doing now is that we need to go back to the industry players, the stakeholders, to talk to them again. And we also have to refer to every state.

“So this is an ongoing thing, because the bill is not just going to be for us over in the peninsula. It’s also for various states, especially those in the Borneo side,” she told a press conference after officiating the ASEAN + Republic of Korea Conference on Care and Support for Older Persons, here today.

Also present was Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to ASEAN, Lee Jang Keun.

Nancy further added that the increasing interest in the caregiving industry has contributed to the need for wider consultations.

“We want to expedite this. It’s just that there are quite a number of people who are coming in with a lot of things, and this industry is booming. A lot of people are interested in it and they want to be a part of the lawmaking process through the consultation,” she added. — Bernama