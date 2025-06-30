SINGAPORE, June 30 — The operator of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is conducting a final market study to determine ticket fares, with the final pricing and fare mechanism to be announced closer to the service’s launch, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Monday.

“We hope that the right price mechanism is in place to ensure that it can encourage more people to use the RTS service.

“The whole idea of this project is to make the modal shift, to ensure that more people use public transport to cross the Causeway,” he said at a joint press conference with Singapore acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, after unveiling the first of the eight RTS Link train sets at the Singapore Rail Test Centre (SRTC) here.

The event was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

RTS Operations Pte Ltd (RTSO), a joint venture between Prasarana RTS Operations Sdn Bhd and SMRT RTS Pte Ltd, is the operator of the RTS Link, a cross-border rail connecting Malaysia and Singapore.

Loke said the Malaysian government was pushing for a more open payment system, in line with global public transport trends, which would allow commuters to use multiple modes of payment.

Singapore’s Siow said fares should be determined commercially by RTSO, taking into account demand and supply, as well as costs.

Meanwhile, Loke said RTSO would also finalise the operating hours for the train service, which links Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands North in Singapore, by taking into account early commuters.

“One principle which is very important is that no urban rail will operate 24 hours. We need to have a few hours of engineering and normal (routine) maintenance,” he said.

Loke said the project would not only help to improve the lives of cross-border commuters but also represent strengthened ties between Malaysia and Singapore amidst increasing global trade protectionism.

“In other parts of the world, people are busy setting up barriers.

“Here, we are breaking down barriers, building more connectivity, building more bridges, and this is something which will bring both Singapore and Malaysia closer together, particularly between Singapore and Johor Bahru,” he said, adding that it is a major component of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). — Bernama