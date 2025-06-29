KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — Two state assemblymen and a businessman arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under Ops Adun, are reportedly scheduled to be charged tomorrow.

In a press invite mailed to the media today, the MACC said the trio are expected to be charged at the Special Corruption Court here at about 9am.

It is understood that they will face a total of four charges under the MACC Act 2009.

Two of the charges will be brought under Section 16(b)(A) of the Act for offering bribes, while the other two will be under Section 16(a)(A) for accepting bribes.

So far, 15 politicians have been implicated in corrupt activities between 2023 and 2024, in exchange for assistance in processing mineral exploration licence applications.

Earlier this month, MACC said it would charge two Sabah assemblymen and a civilian in court this month over a corruption scandal involving the mining licences.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki told reporters that the individuals were in the process of being arrested and notified about their court dates.