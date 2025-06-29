KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 – The Malaysian Armed Forces Chinese Veterans Association (Macva) has today urged more Chinese youths to consider joining the Armed Forces, supporting a recent call by the Chief of Defence Forces for greater non-Bumiputera participation in national defence.

Macva voiced concern over the low number of the community’s representation, noting that only eight out of 509 newly commissioned officer cadets are of Chinese descent.

“A military career is no easy path, but it builds character, instils discipline, develops leadership, and most importantly, provides young people with a chance to directly participate in nation-building and take on the noble responsibility of protecting the people,” said its president, Lieutenant-Colonel (Rtd) Wong Ah Jit.

He said Chinese Malaysians have historically played a role in defending the country, and the current generation should continue this legacy of service and sacrifice.

“Joining the military does not mean giving up on one’s dreams. It means choosing a different path — one filled with broader horizons and greater challenges,” he added.

He pointed out that military personnel serve in diverse roles — from operations in the jungles of Sabah to patrolling the Malacca Strait, and on international peacekeeping missions — while being part of a united Malaysian society.

Macva called on Chinese families and community organisations to support and encourage their youths to explore military careers.

The association stressed that the presence of the Chinese community in the armed forces is vital for national unity and shared responsibility in defence.

“This is our country, our land — and national defence should never be without the presence and contribution of the Chinese community,” said Wong.

Macva reaffirmed its commitment to promoting military service as a meaningful and honourable career path for young Malaysians.

Last week, the Malaysian Armed Forces achieved a historic milestone with the promotion of Major General Johnny Lim to the rank of lieutenant-general, making him the first ethnic Chinese officer to attain the three-star rank.

He began his military journey under the 25th Regular Commissioning Course and later trained at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom before being commissioned into the Ranger Regiment.