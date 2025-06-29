BESUT, June 29 – The grave of Nurly Sahirah Azman, who died in a bus crash involving Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students in Gerik, Perak, has been cordoned off by her family to prevent superstitious activities at the burial site.

Sinar Harian reported that her brothers and a relative installed the barrier rope at around 6.30pm on Saturday at the Kampung Gong Pasir Muslim Cemetery in Kerandang here.

“We appreciate all the prayers offered for her, but we urge people not to engage in superstitious acts or exploit her name for personal gain,” her brother, Mohd Najmuddin Azman, reportedly said.

“Our family set up this barrier to curb such unhealthy practices and to remind the public to observe proper decorum when visiting the grave.”

The family also planted shrubs and laid small white stones over the grave to cover the soil.

Mohd Najmuddin said the family would also conduct periodic patrols as people continued to visit the grave since the day of the accident.

This comes as a Facebook user alleged that some visitors had taken soil from the grave and smeared it on their children’s faces.

He also warned that the Besut Islamic religious office will take action against those found performing superstitious rituals at the grave site.

Another Facebook user also claimed that the grave had a fragrant scent, and that they had come to visit in order for blessings to rub off on them.

Nurly Sahirah, 23, was a hafizah — a woman who memorises the Quran. She was among 15 UPSI students who died when a bus carrying 42 passengers veered off the East-West Highway near Gerik on June 9.

Hundreds have visited her family’s home and grave, seeking supernatural blessings and boons — with viral social media posts even showing the direction to reach there.

A total of 48 individuals were involved in the incident, with 13 pronounced dead at the scene and two more succumbing to injuries in hospital.