BESUT, June 29 – Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has denied any attempts by Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) to cover up bullying cases in its boarding schools.

He said he was disheartened by the recent incident in Besut MRSM and stressed that bullying has no place in the schools, describing it as contrary to the values and character-building mission of the institution.

“There was no attempt by the principal, warden, or teachers to cover up the case. I have always issued a stern warning — bullying will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he commented on Facebook.

“Should there be any effort to hide or sweep such incidents under the rug, those responsible, whether the principal, warden, or teachers, will face strict action.”

Asyraf praised the prompt action of the on-duty warden in Besut MRSM, who intervened before the situation worsened and witnessed one student physically slapping another.

The incident was swiftly referred to the MRSM Disciplinary Committee, which confirmed that physical bullying had taken place.

He made his remarks after a surprise visit to Besut MRSM following reports of a recent bullying incident there.

“I am deeply disappointed and saddened to learn that such an incident has occurred at this institution. This is not part of our culture. This is not the MRSM DNA,” he said after addressing students at the school’s surau.

The police have since arrested six Form Three students and one Form Five student to assist in the investigation, with all of them remanded.

Earlier, it was reported that police received a report from a male Form Two student at a residential school in Besut, claiming he was bullied by Form Three students last Tuesday.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu said initial investigations revealed that the senior students had ordered the victim to sit in a semi-squatting position with a slipper placed on his head for 40 minutes.

The victim was also punched in the stomach and slapped in the face while at the school dormitory, he said.



