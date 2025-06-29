KUNAK, June 29 — A 74-year-old substitute driver was killed while nine others were injured in a van crash at KM29 of Jalan Kunak-Lahad Datu around 7am today.



Acting Kunak police chief ASP Reduan Rahman said the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the Hiace van, causing it to veer off to the right side of the road.





“The van, carrying 10 passengers, was travelling from Semporna to Sandakan. Four passengers sustained minor injuries, while five were seriously injured,” he said when contacted by Bernama.The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue operation commander Mohd Ridzuan Shahidun said the department received an emergency call at 7.19am and arrived at the scene at 7.50am.He said the van was found on the road shoulder. The driver, who was trapped in the seat, was extricated using Hydraulic Power Unit (HPU) equipment before being handed over to the police.The passengers, aged between 46 and 75, received initial treatment before being taken to hospital using the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle and an ambulance. — Bernama