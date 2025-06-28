KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A group of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students involved in the fatal bus crash along Jalan Jeli-Gerik, Perak, on June 9 plan to take legal action against the bus driver and the company operating the vehicle.

In an interview with Harian Metro, published today, one of the survivors, Abdul Wafiy Kamarudin, 23, said the move was aimed at securing appropriate compensation and justice.

He said the lawsuit would also serve as a reminder for all drivers to act responsibly on the roads.

“The claim involves compensation for injuries and the loss of personal belongings during the incident.

“It will be filed once all documentation with the relevant agencies is completed,” he reportedly said.

According to him, more victims are being gathered to join the suit.

“So far, most of my friends have agreed to proceed with the legal action with support from our lawyers.

“A capable legal team is ready to take the case to court,” he said, following discussions with lawyer Mahmud Jumaat.

Mahmud said he and his team would provide legal assistance to the families involved, in line with the law, to ensure they receive due justice.

He added that many of the victims’ families, including that of Nor Erika Elysha Mohd Zaidi, 21 — who suffered serious injuries — had entrusted his team to proceed with the lawsuit.

“What’s most concerning is the reported involvement of third parties — brokers posing as lawyers — offering false promises to victims.

“In return, these individuals expect commissions from the law firms they refer.

“What matters now is ensuring these families receive the support and justice they deserve after such a heartbreaking tragedy,” he said.

The June 9 crash, which occurred along the Gerik-Jeli East West Highway near Tasik Banding, involved a bus carrying UPSI students and a car.

A total of 48 individuals were involved in the incident, with 13 pronounced dead at the scene and two more succumbing to injuries in hospital, bringing the death toll to 15.

On June 20, Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the agency was in the final stages of completing its investigation papers.

These would be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor to consider potential legal action against the bus company and its operator.