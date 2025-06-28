KUCHING, June 28 — The Sarawak government has contributed an additional RM1 million to the building fund of St Peter’s Church, Padungan, marking the final financial boost needed to complete the RM38 million construction of the new church.

The cheque was handed over during the church’s official opening ceremony today, in a gesture of continued support for religious harmony and development in the state.

“On behalf of the Sarawak government, we will be handing over a RM1 million cheque to the church in further aid to the building fund,” said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg in a text of speech read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Abang Johari congratulated the Catholic community on the successful completion of the iconic house of worship.

“This is not just a place for prayer and reflection, it is a symbol of vision, resilience, and deep-rooted faith.

“Located in the very centre of Kuching, the presence of St. Peter’s Church, among other religious houses in close proximity, is a powerful testament to the religious harmony and unity that Sarawak is so proud to uphold,” he said.

The church’s completion was made possible through a combination of donations, government funding, and community support, with much of the fundraising effort taking place amid the challenges of the pandemic.

Poh speaks to reporters when met at the event. — The Borneo Post pic

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Datuk Simon Poh said the total cost of the building was RM38 million.

“Yes, so from the overall initial planning it was RM38 million and then you know the pandemic knocked out all the donors and pledgers so we had to start from zero again,” he said.

Poh acknowledged the critical role of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), which had earlier contributed RM2 million through two separate cheques presented in the past two years.

“And then today is the final cheque,” he said.

According to him, the RM1 million presented today brought the total contribution from the Sarawak government through Unifor to RM3 million.

“With this last RM1 million, today we received a total of RM3 million from the Sarawak government through Unifor. We have enough just to cover everything and pay everything so tomorrow we will consecrate the whole church together,” he said.

While some minor funding is still needed for furnishings and interior work, Poh said the contract sum for construction is now fully covered.

“The smaller things like furnishing and interior work still need to be done, but the building, the contract sum, everything is cleared. With the last RM1 million coming in, we can cover everything,” he added.

The Archbishop noted that support had come not just from Catholics but from many other communities and faiths in Sarawak.

“This church stands more than just the church for the Catholic because people from all walks of life are looking and saying wow this is in Kuching. It’s amazing that we don’t need to go to Europe to see a very nice church here,” he said.

Poh said the church had become a new landmark symbolising unity and mutual respect among Sarawakians.

“This became a landmark for a sign of our desire for harmony, contributing to society and building a better Sarawak for peace, for harmony, as a model for other parts of Malaysia and for the world,” he added.

Built entirely using local materials and expertise, the church also showcases Sarawak’s growing capabilities in architecture and construction, said Poh.

“This is the beginning of something that’s possible. So Anak Sarawak out there, those graduating in a few years, by 2030, they can come back. We believe Sarawak will provide employment and continue contributing to peace, harmony, and progress.”

The consecration of the new St Peter’s Church is scheduled to take place tomorrow. — The Borneo Post