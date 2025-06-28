KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 49-year-old local man who has been missing since last month.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the man, identified as Hasni Hashim, was last seen at Menara Suria, Jalan Subang Mas, Taman Subang Mas, Subang Jaya, Selangor, at 2.40 pm on May 27.

“The missing person report was received at 1.55 pm on Wednesday. Hasni has a tanned complexion, short black hair, stands at 170 cm tall and weighs approximately 80 kg,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Azlan urged those with information regarding the missing man to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-78627222 / 03-78627100. — Bernama