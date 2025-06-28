KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Melaka authorities have confirmed that an 11-year-old boy sustained a head injury after he was allegedly struck by a chair thrown by his father after the child served coffee that was deemed not hot enough.

According to MalaysiaGazette, Melaka state executive councillor for women, family and community development, Datuk Kalsom Noordin, said the incident occurred when the boy was home alone with his father. His mother was at work at the time.

“The father asked the child to prepare a cup of hot kopi O. When the drink was not hot enough, he became angry after the boy insisted he had already heated it.

“Frustrated and disbelieving, the father threw a chair, which hit the boy’s head,” she reportedly said.

Kalsom added the man later cleaned the wound, and the boy only told his mother what had happened when she returned home.

The child was first taken to a clinic in Cheng but was referred to Melaka Hospital due to the clinic’s lack of X-ray and CT scan facilities.

“Scans at the hospital showed no serious injuries,” she added.

She also said officers from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) would visit the family’s home on Monday to record statements and assess the next course of action.