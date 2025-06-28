KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A man was fatally stabbed following an argument with his housemate, allegedly over a messy room, at a house in Kampung Kubu Gajah, Sungai Pelong in Selangor on Thursday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said to Harian Metro yesterday the two men, who had moved from Kelantan about six months ago, got into a dispute over household matters.

“Preliminary investigations found the argument centred around a messy room.

“During the altercation, the 33-year-old victim was stabbed with a knife by the 40-year-old suspect,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the suspect tested positive for drugs.

The suspect has been remanded for six days until July 1 to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.