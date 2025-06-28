KUCHING, June 28 — A 32-year-old man is believed to be the latest victim of a crocodile attack at Muara Senggey river near Jalan Matang-Kampung Paroh, Matang here last night.

The victim, identified as Jacob Tuan, was reportedly fishing along the riverbank when he was attacked, approximately 200 metres from the nearby road.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched teams from Petra Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations after his family members made a distress call at around 10pm last night.

“The incident occurred at a riverbank about 200 metres from the nearby road. However, the search-and-rescue (SAR) team faced difficulties due to thick vegetation and poor visibility,” Bomba said in a statement.

The SAR operation was postponed at 12.30am and will resume later this morning. — The Borneo Post