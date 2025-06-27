KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) will launch four new zones for its Rapid KL On-Demand service starting Monday, targeting high-traffic areas in the federal capital and key educational corridors as a strategic move to enhance urban mobility.

In a statement today, Rapid Bus said the new zones are the Kuala Lumpur Central Business District (CBD), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) MRT-IOI City Mall, Kelana Jaya LRT-Taman SEA/Damansara Jaya and Gombak LRT-Taman Selaseh/International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

“One of the main zones introduced is the CBD zone, covering the Golden Triangle area, namely Jalan Imbi, Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Raja Chulan, which will be served by nine vans,” it said.

The service expansion aims to provide a smoother and more responsive last-mile connection for commuters travelling from rail stations or major bus stops to their final destinations in the city centre.

“With heavy traffic congestion and limited parking in the CBD, this service offers a user-friendly micro-mobility solution and supports efforts to transform Kuala Lumpur into a transit-oriented city,” the statement added.

Beyond the city centre, the service is also being extended to educational corridors such as UPM, IIUM and nearby schools to facilitate safer, more organised and flexible access for students, lecturers and staff.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad group chief operating officer (Operations) Amir Hamdan said the introduction of the new zones reflects the company’s commitment to building a public transport system that is not only inclusive but also responsive to user needs.

“Our city centre zone is designed to tackle the ‘first/last-mile’ issues faced by commuters in the country’s busiest areas, while the education zones focus on the daily commuting needs of students and academic personnel.

“This marks the second-last rollout before the full deployment of all 300 Rapid KL On-Demand vans by early July 2025, representing another milestone towards a more sustainable and comprehensive public transport system,” he said.

The Rapid KL On-Demand service guarantees a reserved seat and operates daily from 6 am to 11.30 pm via the Rapid On-Demand app, available for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The promotional fare of RM1 per trip remains in place.

Payments can be made using Touch ‘n Go cards, MyRapid Concession Cards, the OKU Smile Travel Pass, and unlimited travel passes such as My50, MyCity and the Family Pass.

For more information, users may visit Rapid KL’s official social media pages or www.myrapid.com.my. — Bernama