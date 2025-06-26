PORT DICKSON, June 26 — A 26-year-old woman reportedly died after falling from the eighth floor of a hotel here yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Station chief Senior Fire Superintendent Mohd Kamal Mohd Timar said the department received a report on the incident at around 6.30pm.

“The victim is believed to have fallen onto a balcony on the first floor of the hotel,” he was quoted as saying.

A Health Ministry medical officer later confirmed the victim was dead.

“The case has been handed over to the police for further investigation,” Mohd Kamal reportedly added.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson police chief Superintendent Maslan Udin confirmed receiving a report on the incident.

“We have just begun our investigation. At this time, I am unable to share further details,” he was quoted as saying.