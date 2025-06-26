KUCHING, June 26 — Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, has called for a thorough, fair and transparent investigation into the alleged murder of a 20-year-old university student from Kuching.

During a visit to the victim’s family this morning, she offered her condolences and expressed hope that justice will be served.

“I pray the family will be given strength and resilience during this difficult time,” she said on Facebook, adding that the body was still en route from Serdang Hospital at the time of her visit.

Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara was found dead in her dormitory room at the Mutiara Ville condominium in Cyberjaya on Tuesday morning (June 24).

She had stayed behind for an exam while her five housemates left for the holidays on June 21.

Several of her belongings, including a laptop, were missing.

Videos circulating online showed police transporting the body to Serdang Hospital.

A post-mortem revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said there were no signs of forced entry or sexual assault.

“Based on the preliminary autopsy report, police deny allegations circulating on social media that the victim was raped and murdered,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police have urged the public not to spread unverified information and advised anyone with information to contact ASP Mohd Husny Hussien at 012-9307860 or the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post