SEPANG, June 26 — Police have reportedly said that several items belonging to a 20-year-old university student found dead in a Cyberjaya hostel were missing, including a laptop, mobile phone, ATM card and cash.

According to The Star, Sepang OCPD Asst Comm Norhizam Bahaman said that police have also found no element of rape in the case.

"We urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information. There is no indication of rape in this case based on the post-mortem results," he was quoted as saying.

The student was reportedly discovered unconscious by a friend at about 10am on Tuesday, and was confirmed dead by police shortly after they arrived at the scene at 10.28am.

Norhizam reportedly added that investigators found no sign of forced entry, but the victim had sustained head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

“We are currently recording witness statements and gathering additional evidence," he reportedly added.