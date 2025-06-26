BANGKOK, June 26 — Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo highlighted the nation’s initiatives in advancing responsible artificial intelligence (AI) governance and fostering regional collaboration during the 3rd Unesco Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (GFEAI 2025) on Wednesday.

Gobind emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to promoting responsible AI governance, encouraging regional partnerships, and ensuring that the country’s progress aligns with globally recognised ethical standards.

“As AI continues to evolve, meaningful dialogue and international cooperation are essential for building a future that is inclusive, secure, and beneficial to all,” he said during the high-level ministerial panel titled Fostering Global Dialogue on AI for a Collective Future at the Unesco GFEAI 2025.

Earlier, Gobind participated in a panel discussion titled ‘From Readiness Assessment to Enhanced Institutional, Technical and Human Capacities in AI.’

During the session, he highlighted Malaysia’s achievements, including strengthening nationwide connectivity, adopting a multi-faceted approach to infrastructure, talent, and trust development, and introducing data centre regulations to position Malaysia as a regional hub for data infrastructure.

“I am confident that many more commendable milestones lie ahead. That said, I firmly believe that the next phase of advancement must be underpinned by robust and forward-looking policies and regulations.

“At the Ministry of Digital, our commitment to driving this agenda remains unwavering. We will continue to strive for a digital future that is inclusive, secure, and sustainable,” he said.

Later in the day, Gobind held a bilateral meeting with Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Prasert Jantararuangtong, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister.

Gobind said their discussion centred on opportunities for regional collaboration in digital technology and AI, with a particular focus on transformative applications in the agriculture, health, and transport sectors.

“Building on the relationship first established during ADGMIN, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to Asean cooperation in digital technologies and AI. As Malaysia assumes the 2025 Asean Chair, I extended invitations to the upcoming Asean AI Summit in August and the SMART City Expo in September, both of which will be held in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Gobind added that both ministers also addressed the urgent need for joint action on cybersecurity threats in an increasingly AI-driven digital landscape. — Bernama