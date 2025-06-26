KULAI, June 26 — Police have opened an investigation after a video showing a bus being driven recklessly on the North-South Expressway (NSE) northbound went viral on social media yesterday.

Kulai police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said the 26-second video, shared on Facebook, shows the bus overtaking dangerously and using the emergency lane at KM35.5 of the expressway.

He said the incident is believed to have taken place at around 3.42pm, and the bus was driven by a local man.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he said in a statement today.

He added that while investigations into the bus driver are ongoing, police have yet to identify the driver of a car seen in the video or the individual who recorded the footage.

He also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Firdaus Mustaffa at 011-26081008, or visit the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at the Kulai district police headquarters.