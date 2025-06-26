KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated that only positive reforms can ensure the nation’s social stability, economic resilience and good governance.

Delivering the keynote address at the Asean Symposium 2025 here today, Anwar said the leaders and institutions need to commit to meaningful change to reverse societal decline and instil values rooted in justice and integrity.

“For the growth, we use it for the benefit of our society and mankind. We are grounded with idealism, therefore strong values and ethics. But one, two, three generations passed, and then we find this degradation of ethical values and principles.

“We have lost that idealism. Those in power, we want to emerge well. Those elites, for whatever reasons, either support one side or are obsessed with a particular value or interest, disregarding the totality and the complexity of the economy,” he said.

The one-day symposium themed “Anchoring Asean’s Future in Shared Wisdom: Empowering Communities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Civilisation” gathered policymakers, civil society leaders, academics and youth representatives from across the Asean region to deliberate on building a shared, inclusive future for the region.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) deputy chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohd Yusof Othman.

Anwar said that positive reforms must begin with moral clarity and political will, particularly in tackling corruption and strengthening institutions.

He said that while Malaysia remains a multiracial and multireligious society, with Islam as the religion of the Federation and Muslims forming around 60 per cent of the population, a shared understanding and mutual respect among all communities is critical.

The prime minister also emphasised that economic empowerment remains fundamental, and all necessary efforts must be taken to drive growth and development, including attracting domestic and foreign direct investments.

However, he said, while economic growth and attracting investments are important, they do not represent the whole picture.

“Economic empowerment is for a cause. That is why we talk about cultural empowerment,” he said. — Bernama