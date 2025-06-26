KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today directed the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to step up enforcement against repeat commercial vehicle traffic offenders and companies that consistently violate regulations.

Loke said the measures will include proactive audits of transport companies, even in the absence of specific incidents.

“I have instructed JPJ and APAD to intensify enforcement, especially targeting repeat offenders and companies with a history of violations.

“Proactive measures, including audits, must be conducted, and these will take place regardless of whether an incident has occurred,” he said at a press conference on the digitalisation of the MY50 Pass here today.

The minister also acknowledged receiving complaints about lorry drivers concealing traffic summonses, resulting in a backlog of unpaid fines.

He explained that commercial vehicle permits are issued by APAD, and permit holders are responsible for addressing any violations, amid concerns about delays in taking action against repeat offenders.

“When these issues come to light, people accuse us of acting too slowly. So now, we are expediting the enforcement process.

“When a vehicle is summoned, it is the permit holder, the vehicle owner, who must address the drivers’ violations,” he said.

Yesterday, Loke said the ministry would start naming transport service providers with the highest number of traffic summonses as part of a crackdown prompted by a series of fatal road accidents in recent months.

He added that the list would be published periodically as a stern warning to bus and logistics operators to comply with regulations.