TASEK GELUGOR, June 26 — Police are investigating a fire that destroyed three terraced houses in Taman Tasek Gelugor Utama last Tuesday, following claims that the incident was linked to loan shark activity.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said a police report was lodged by one of the affected homeowners, who suspected the fire was an act of arson.

“The victim claimed the fire was deliberate and believed to be the work of loan sharks, as a warning note allegedly from a loan shark was found at one of the houses,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said investigations are ongoing, with police awaiting a forensic report from the Fire and Rescue Department to support further action.

The fire, which broke out at around 4.50 am, damaged three homes but caused no injuries.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze had spread rapidly, engulfing five cars and four motorcycles. The fire was fully extinguished by 5.59 am, with monitoring completed about three hours later.

The incident went viral on social media after a man, believed to be one of the victims, claimed on Facebook that traces of petrol and paint were found at two of the damaged homes, including his own.

He also said a threatening note and a bottle with petrol residue were discovered at his neighbour’s gate, whose house was also affected.

According to the victim, the note was actually addressed to another house, not the ones that caught fire. It reportedly included the name and identity card number of the borrower, along with a threat to burn the house.

The victims have called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. — Bernama