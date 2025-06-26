KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The prosecution has filed its appeal against the Court of Appeal’s unanimous decision yesterday to acquit Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

In a brief statement today, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) confirmed it had filed the appeal at the Federal Court.

“After examining and considering the Court of Appeal’s decision, this department has filed a notice of appeal today to appeal against that decision for discharge and acquittal,” it said.

The AGC said this appeal process is part of the judicial system which allows for review of decisions from the lower courts.

“This is a normal practice in the country’s legal process and does not reflect any prejudice against anyone,” it said.

The AGC said the filing of the appeal is aimed at ensuring the Federal Court would be able to look at and make a final decision on legal issues that arose from the Court of Appeal’s decision.

Previously, the High Court in November 2023 had found Syed Saddiq guilty of four charges (one count of abetting criminal breach of trust, one count of dishonest misappropriation of property, and two counts of money laundering) in relation of money belonging or linked to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s youth wing (Armada).

The High Court had sentenced Syed Saddiq to a total of seven years’ jail, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq won his appeal at the Court of Appeal, which set aside both his conviction and sentence.