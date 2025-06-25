GEORGE TOWN, June 25 — An assistant lorry driver who admitted to injuring a police officer had his guilty plea rejected by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he failed to identify photographic evidence presented in the case.

Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharin declined to accept the plea from S R Aingaran, 19, citing the accused’s inability to recognise photos related to the incident, which formed part of the case facts.

The accused was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to a policeman on duty at the guard post of the Penang police contingent headquarters at 9.40pm on June 22.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to one year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, two men were detained by the policeman at the guard post for behaving suspiciously.

During a further check, one of them was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was brought inside for further inspection.

It was at this point that the accused allegedly acted aggressively, punching the officer in the face and biting his chest, causing swelling and bruising.

Following the court’s decision to reject the plea, Deputy Public Prosecutor Lau Shavin offered bail at RM5,000 with one surety.

However, Aingaran’s lawyer, S Bommy from the National Legal Aid Foundation, appealed for a lower amount, citing his client’s young age, his single status and his monthly income of just RM1,800 as an assistant lorry driver.

Siti Nurul Suhaila allowed bail at RM3,000 with one surety and imposed an additional condition barring the accused from contacting the victim or the victim’s family.

The court set July 21 for case mention, pending document submission and counsel appointment. — Bernama