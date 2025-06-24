KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has reportedly said that Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein personally appeal and show that he sincerely regrets his actions if he wants to return to the party.

According to Malaysiakini, Lokman said yesterday that the Umno leadership has not received any formal request from Hishammuddin, a former Umno vice-president, since his suspension in January 2023.

“I’ve never heard of the individual himself (Hishammuddin) appealing. What I know is that he doesn’t want to appeal,” he was quoted as saying.

“(Therefore) to me, this issue doesn’t need to be discussed (because) if the individual himself isn’t interested, it’s highly unlikely that the supreme council will discuss it in a meeting,” he reportedly added.

Lokman, who reportedly said he had appealed eight times after being expelled from Umno in 2018, added that the party needs to see clear signs of Hishammuddin’s remorse and loyalty.

“He should also demonstrate loyalty to the party. The Umno supreme council needs to be convinced that he is truly with the party and not with Perikatan Nasional,” Lokman reportedly said.

Hishammuddin, who is the MP for Sembrong and a former defence minister, was suspended from Umno for six years alongside several other leaders. The party did not disclose the reasons for their suspension.

Last Saturday, the Sembrong Umno division again called for Hishammuddin’s suspension to be lifted.

This was reportedly the second time in two years the division had passed such a motion.