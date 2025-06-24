KANGAR, June 24 (Bernama) -- A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing their daughter, which resulted in the child sustaining physical injuries last week.

The male accused, a mechanic, and his wife, a homemaker, both aged 37, claimed trial after the charge was read to them before Judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid.

According to the charge, the couple, as individuals having custody of the child, allegedly committed the offence against the girl, aged 10 years and eight months, at a house in Taman Desa Saujana, Arau, at around 12.15 pm on June 18.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 31(1) of the same Act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed both accused to be released on bail of RM20,000 each with one Malaysian surety and imposed additional conditions: they must report to the nearest police station on the 1st of every month and are prohibited from approaching or disturbing the victim until the case is concluded.

The court fixed July 17 for mention for the submission of related documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Nabilah Ahmad Poad prosecuted the case, while the couple was represented by lawyer S. Devendran. — Bernama